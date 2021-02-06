CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Gayman leads Abilene Christian over Lamar 77-62

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 9:43 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Clay Gayman had 17 points off the bench to lead Abilene Christian to a 77-62 win over Lamar on Saturday.

Coryon Mason had 13 points for Abilene Christian (15-3, 7-1 Southland Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Damien Daniels added 13 points. Kolton Kohl had 12 points.

Davion Buster scored a season-high 23 points for the Cardinals (4-13, 3-6). Kasen Harrison added 15 points. David Muoka had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Abilene Christian defeated Lamar 83-65 on Jan. 2.

