Fresno State faces tough test vs No. 25 San Diego St.

No. 25 San Diego State (16-4, 10-3) vs. Fresno State (9-8, 7-8) Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m.…

No. 25 San Diego State (16-4, 10-3) vs. Fresno State (9-8, 7-8)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 San Diego State presents a tough challenge for Fresno State. Fresno State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. San Diego State has won its last seven games against conference opponents.

STEPPING UP: Fresno State’s Orlando Robinson has averaged 14.9 points and 9.6 rebounds while Deon Stroud has put up 11.5 points. For the Aztecs, Matt Mitchell has averaged 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jordan Schakel has put up 14.7 points.MIGHTY MATT: Mitchell has connected on 39.3 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Fresno State is 0-8 this year when it allows 67 points or more and 9-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 67.

PERFECT WHEN: The Bulldogs are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 65 points or fewer and 0-8 when opponents exceed 65 points. The Aztecs are 13-0 when they score at least 69 points and 3-4 on the year when falling short of 69.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 60 points per game to opponents, which is the seventh-lowest figure in the country. The Fresno State offense has put up just 66.8 points through 17 games (ranked 263rd among Division I teams).

