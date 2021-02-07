Franklin’s late bucket pushes Indiana past No. 8 Iowa 67-65

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Armaan Franklin made a 15-footer with 1.8 seconds left Sunday, giving Indiana a 67-65 victory and…

Franklin finished with four points as the Hoosiers (10-8, 5-6 Big Ten) ended a two-game losing streak. Their only wins since Jan. 10 both came against the Hawkeyes. Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 17 points and Race Thompson had 15 for Indiana.

Luka Garza scored 16 of his 18 points for Iowa in the second half, including 12 straight during the closing minutes. Iowa (13-6, 7-5) had one last gasp, but the long inbound pass hit the backboard and bounced toward midcourt, where Jordan Bohannon tried a one-handed heave that also bounced off the backboard.

The Hawkeyes have lost two in a row and four of their last five.

NO. 3 VILLANOVA 84, GEORGETOWN 74

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jermaine Samuels scored a career-high 32 points to lead Villanova past Georgetown.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added 14 points and Collin Gillespie had 12 for the Wildcats (12-2, 7-1 Big East), who rebounded from Wednesday’s loss at St. John’s.

Jahvon Blair scored 18 points and Qudus Wahab had 17 for Georgetown (5-9, 3-6).

VALPARAISO 74, NO. 25 DRAKE 57

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ben Krikke scored 15 points and Valparaiso handed Drake its first loss of the season.

The defeat by Drake (18-1, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conferences) left No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor as the only remaining major college teams without a loss.

A day after Valparaiso (7-12, 4-6) squandered a double-digit lead in the second half and lost to Drake 80-77, the Crusaders pulled away for just their second victory over a ranked opponent since beating Mississippi in the 1998 NCAA tournament.

Roman Penn scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for the Bulldogs.

