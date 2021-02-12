CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Franklin’s double-double leads No. 25 Missouri State women

The Associated Press

February 12, 2021, 7:07 PM

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Abigayle Jackson added 11 points and No. 25 Missouri State beat Illinois State 69-52 on Friday.

Franklin secured her third straight double-double, and 20th of her career.

Missouri State built a double-digit lead after just seven minutes, and led by 15 points entering the second quarter. Elle Ruffridge scored all eight of her points in the first quarter, while Illinois State was held to nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. Missouri State’s lead never dropped below eight points after the first quarter.

Brice Calip also scored 11 points, reaching double figures for the 10th straight game, for Missouri State (12-2, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference). The Lady Bears are 8-0 in Valley play for the fifth time in school history, reaching 10-0 the previous four.

Mary Crompton scored 16 points and Juju Redmond had 14 for Illinois State (9-5, 6-5). The Redbirds were held to 33.3% shooting

The teams are set to play each other again on Saturday.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

