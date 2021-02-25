CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Feazell lifts McNeese St. past SE Louisiana 95-91

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 12:08 AM

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Keyshawn Feazell tied his career high with 22 points plus 11 rebounds as McNeese State narrowly defeated Southeastern Louisiana 95-91 on Wednesday night.

Carlos Rosario had 19 points and eight rebounds for McNeese State (9-11, 3-8 Southland Conference). Dru Kuxhausen added 14 points. Harwin Francois had 14 points.

A.J. Lawson, the Cowboys’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Southeastern Louisiana scored 57 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Joe Kasperzyk scored a career-high 25 points for the Lions (7-14, 5-7). Nick Caldwell added 17 points and eight rebounds. Gus Okafor had 15 points.

The Cowboys leveled the season series against the Lions. Southeastern Louisiana defeated McNeese State 92-88 on Jan. 20.

