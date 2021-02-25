CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Fairleigh Dickinson tops Sacred Heart 82-69

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 10:00 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 19 points as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Sacred Heart 82-69 on Thursday night.

John Square Jr. had 15 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (9-14, 8-9 Northeast Conference). Brandon Rush added 13 points. Elyjah Williams had 13 points.

Tyler Thomas had 22 points for the Pioneers (8-8, 8-7). Mike Sixsmith added 11 points. Aaron Clarke had 11 points.

