CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Eytle-Rock scores 23 to…

Eytle-Rock scores 23 to carry UMBC past Stony Brook 71-65

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 3:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — R.J. Eytle-Rock had 23 points as Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Stony Brook 71-65 on Sunday.

Brandon Horvath had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Maryland-Baltimore County (12-4, 8-3 America East Conference). Darnell Rogers added 14 points.

Juan Felix Rodriguez had 17 points for the Seawolves (8-9, 6-5). Mouhamadou Gueye added 17 points and eight blocks. Tykei Greene had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army deputy CIO to retire after 38 years of service

Biden names Obama-era veteran to lead OPM

DHA set to takeover all military hospitals by end of 2021, even after transition halt during pandemic

USPS awards next-generation vehicle contract to Oshkosh Defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up