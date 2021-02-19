CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
College Basketball

Dungee scores 38, No. 18 Arkansas women beat Ole Miss 84-74

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 9:50 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, Amber Ramirez added 19 and No. 18 Arkansas beat Mississippi 84-74 on Friday night.

Dungee, whose career high is 41 points, made 11 of 22 from the field and 14 of 17 from the free-throw line. Ramirez was 7-of-12 shooting and had three steals.

Ole Miss scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to trim its deficit to 64-60 with 7:42 remaining, but Dungee answered with a pair of free throws to spark a 10-1 run over the next three minutes and the Rebels got no closer.

Shakira Austin had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Madison Scott added 17 and 10 for Ole Miss (9-8, 3-8 SEC). Mimi Reid scored 16 points.

Arkansas (16-7, 6-6) shot 56% from the field and made 25 of 33 foul shots.

Ole Miss outrebounded the Razorbacks 39-24, including 16-2 on the offensive glass, and outscored Arkansas 24-3 in second-chance points.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday before being postponed until Friday due to icy weather in the region.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

