Dotsenko lifts Tarleton State over Dixie St. 77-59

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 11:52 PM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Konstantin Dotsenko had 23 points as Tarleton State defeated Dixie St. 77-59 on Friday night.

Montre’ Gipson had 16 points for Tarleton State (7-8, 2-5 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Shamir Bogues added 11 points. Shakur Daniel had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Hunter Schofield had 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Trailblazers (7-11, 3-8). Dason Youngblood added 10 points. Frank Staine had eight rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but only two assists.

Cameron Gooden had only four points despite coming into the contest as the Trailblazers’ leading scorer at 14 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

