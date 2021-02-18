Davis, Detroit host Robert Morris

Robert Morris (4-12, 3-10) vs. Detroit (9-9, 8-6) Calihan Hall, Detroit; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Robert Morris (4-12, 3-10) vs. Detroit (9-9, 8-6)

Calihan Hall, Detroit; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jon Williams and Robert Morris will take on Antoine Davis and Detroit. The senior J. Williams is averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games. Davis, a junior, has scored 30 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 27.6 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Detroit’s Bul Kuol, Matt Johnson and Dwayne Rose Jr. have collectively scored 41 percent of all Titans points this season, although that figure has decreased to 33 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Davis has accounted for 53 percent of all Detroit field goals over the last three games. Davis has 26 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Robert Morris has dropped its last five road games, scoring 64.6 points and allowing 77 points during those contests. Detroit has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 63.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Colonials have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Titans. Detroit has an assist on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three games while Robert Morris has assists on 54 of 87 field goals (62.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit is rated second among Horizon teams with an average of 75.9 points per game. The Titans have averaged 79 points per game over their last five games.

