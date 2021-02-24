CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Davenport leads Cincinnati over Tulsa on late basket

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 11:55 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport made a layup with 12.6 seconds left to lift Cincinnati to a 70-69 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night.

On the next possession for the Golden Hurricane, Darien Jackson missed a layup, allowing the Bearcats to hold on for the victory.

Keith Williams had 24 points to lead the Bearcats.

Jeremiah Davenport had 14 points and seven rebounds for Cincinnati (8-8, 6-5 American Athletic Conference). David DeJulius added eight rebounds.

Elijah Joiner tied a career high with 22 points and had six rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (10-10, 7-8). Brandon Rachal added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Austin Richie had 10 points.

The Bearcats leveled the season series against the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa defeated Cincinnati 70-66 on Jan. 2.

