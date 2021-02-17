CSU looks for home win vs USC Upstate

South Carolina Upstate (4-16, 4-10) vs. Charleston Southern (2-16, 1-13) Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Upstate (4-16, 4-10) vs. Charleston Southern (2-16, 1-13)

Buccaneer Fieldhouse, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern looks for its fourth straight win over South Carolina Upstate at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Spartans at Charleston Southern was a 79-77 win on Nov. 19, 2016.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Charleston Southern’s Ja’Quavian Florence, Emorie Knox and Melvin Edwards Jr. have combined to account for 34 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Buccaneers points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TOMMY: Tommy Bruner has connected on 31 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELLS: South Carolina Upstate has dropped its last five road games, scoring 62.4 points and allowing 75.2 points during those contests. Charleston Southern has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 63.3 points while giving up 74.5.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Buccaneers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Spartans. Charleston Southern has 33 assists on 75 field goals (44 percent) over its previous three matchups while South Carolina Upstate has assists on 31 of 72 field goals (43.1 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: Charleston Southern’s offense has turned the ball over 16.6 times per game this season, but is averaging 12.8 turnovers over its last five games.

