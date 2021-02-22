CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Crosby scores 21 to lift Alcorn St. over Alabama A&M 65-52

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 11:53 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Troymain Crosby had 21 points as Alcorn State defeated Alabama A&M 65-52 on Monday night.

David Pierce III had 13 points for Alcorn State (5-9, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Oddyst Walker added 13 points and six rebounds. Kurk Lee had 10 points and seven assists.

Jalen Johnson had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-4, 4-4).

