Conference Tournament Glances

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 4:42 PM

Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
America East Conference
First Round
Saturday, February 27

UMass Lowell 64, Stony Brook 62

Hartford 77, Binghamton 60

NJIT vs. Albany (NY), 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals
Sunday, February 28

UMass Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Hartford vs. NJIT-Albany (NY) winner, 3 p.m.

Semifinals
Saturday, March 6

No. 4 seed at No. 1 seed, 2 p.m.

No. 3 seed at No. 2 seed, 4 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Big South Conference
First Round
Saturday, Feb. 27

Hampton 67, Presbyterian 65

SC-Upstate at High Point, 4p.m.

Quarterfinals
Monday, March 1

SC-Upstate-High Point winner at Winthrop, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Radford, 6 p.m.

Longwood at UNC Asheville, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Semifinals
Thursday, March 4

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner. 7 p.m.

Championship
At Higher-Seeded Team
Sunday, March 7

Semifinal winners, Noon

Horizon League
First Round
Thursday, Feb. 25

Detroit Mercy 83, Robert Morris 73

Youngstown St. 74, UIC 58

Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT

Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72

Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 2

Fort Wayne at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Detroit Mercy at Northern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 7:30 p.m.

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Indianapolis
Semifinals
Monday, March 8

Highest remaining seed vs. lowest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m.

Second highest remaining seed vs second lowest remaining seed, 9:30 p.m.

Championship
Tuesday, March 9

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

