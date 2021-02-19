CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. receives nearly 50k doses of J&J vaccine | Treat post-COVID headaches | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Cincy faces tough test vs No. 6 Houston

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 3:30 PM

Cincinnati (7-7, 5-4) vs. No. 6 Houston (17-3, 11-3)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Houston presents a tough challenge for Cincinnati. Cincinnati has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Houston lost 68-63 at Wichita State on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: Houston’s Quentin Grimes, DeJon Jarreau and Justin Gorham have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 41 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.WATCH OUT FOR WILLIAMS: Keith Williams has connected on 29.5 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 67.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-5 when it allows at least 74 points and 7-2 when it holds opponents to less than 74.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 80.2 points while giving up 54.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Houston defense has allowed only 57.9 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Cougars second among Division I teams. The Cincinnati offense has averaged 68.9 points through 14 games (ranked 232nd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

