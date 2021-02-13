CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Carter's 20 points sends…

Carter’s 20 points sends Norfolk St. past Morgan St.

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 7:19 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Devante Carter scored 20 points and Joe Bryant Jr. and Kashaun Hicks scored 18 apiece and Norfolk State beat Morgan State 74-69 on Saturday.

The Spartans (11-7, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led 34-30 at halftime, and out of the break, Troy Baxter Jr. hit a 3-pointer and Lagio Grantsaan threw down a dunk for Morgan State (11-5, 6-3). Carter followed with consecutive three-point plays and Norfolk State never trailed again.

De’Torrion Ware scored 25 points in 27 minutes for the Bears and Baxter scored 13.

