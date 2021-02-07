CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Md. plans vaccine preregistration site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Carter scores 25 to…

Carter scores 25 to lead N. Iowa over Indiana St. 70-67

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 6:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Northern Iowa narrowly beat Indiana State 70-67 on Sunday.

Austin Phyfe had 17 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (6-12, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow added 10 points, including two key free throws with 4.6 seconds left. He also had a 3-pointer with 1:54 to go that up the Panthers up for good 65-63.

Jake LaRavia’s 3-pointer was off the mark as time expired.

Tyreke Key had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Sycamores (11-8, 8-6), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Key pass Eddie Bird for ninth on the career scoringlist with 1,557 points. Julian Larry added a career-high 14 points. LaRavia had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana State defeated Northern Iowa 61-57 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army deputy CIO to retire after 38 years of service

Burrowing in? Get permission from us first, OPM says

Age-old small business contracting challenge rears its ugly head, again

Biden names Obama-era veteran to lead OPM

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up