Carter leads Long Beach St. over Cal Poly 64-60

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 9:40 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Michael Carter III tied his career high with 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Long Beach State narrowly beat Cal Poly 64-60 on Friday.

Carter made 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Washington had 11 points for Long Beach State (4-7, 3-4 Big West Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Chance Hunter added six rebounds. Joe Hampton had seven rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (3-14, 1-10), who have now lost four games in a row. Brantly Stevenson added seven rebounds.

Colby Rogers, who was second on the Mustangs in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, had five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

