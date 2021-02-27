California Baptist tops Vanguard 78-65

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:00 PM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Reed Nottage and Ty Rowell scored 22 points apiece as California Baptist defeated Vanguard 78-65 on Saturday.

Gorjok Gak had 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for California Baptist (12-8). Elijah Thomas added 10 points.

Garrett White had 20 points for the Lions.

