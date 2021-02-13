CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Butler scores 20 to lift Holy Cross past Boston U. 82-65

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 5:18 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Austin Butler had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Holy Cross beat Boston University 82-65 on Saturday.

Ryan Wade had 13 points for Holy Cross (3-8, 3-8 Patriot League), which broke its six-game losing streak. Gerrale Gates added 13 points and eight rebounds. Matt Faw had 10 points.

Holy Cross scored 48 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Javante McCoy had 16 points for the Terriers (3-6, 3-6). Walter Whyte added 16 points and seven rebounds. Sukhmail Mathon had 12 points.

The Crusaders improve to 2-1 against the Terriers on the season. In the most recent matchup, Holy Cross defeated Boston University 68-66 on Jan. 5.

