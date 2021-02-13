CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Brown scores 21 to…

Brown scores 21 to carry Weber St. over Montana 91-82

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 8:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Isiah Brown had 21 points as Weber State defeated Montana 91-82 on Saturday.

Seikou Sisoho Jawara had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Weber State (12-5, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). Dillon Jones added 13 points and eight rebounds. Dontay Bassett and Michal Kozak both had 13 points.

Josh Vazquez had 17 points for the Grizzlies (9-10, 5-7). Cameron Parker added 15 points and seven assists. Kyle Owens had 12 points.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Grizzlies with the win. Montana defeated Weber State 80-67 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Improving SES diversity takes work from leaders as well as lower ranks

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up