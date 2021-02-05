CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon help | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
Brown II leads CSU Northridge past UC Davis 80-77

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 10:51 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darius Brown II had 15 points and six assists as Cal State Northridge narrowly beat UC Davis 80-77 on Friday.

TJ Starks had 18 points for Cal State Northridge (7-7, 3-4 Big West Conference). Vante Hendrix added 14 points. Festus Ndumanya had 11 points.

Caleb Fuller scored a career-high 30 points and had six rebounds for the Aggies (3-6, 1-4). Ezra Manjon added 19 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

