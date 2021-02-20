CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Brown carries CS Northridge past Hawaii 88-80 in OT

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 10:20 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Darius Brown II scored 18 points, pulled 16 rebounds, handed out 10 assists and collected five steals and Cal State Northridge beat Hawaii 88-80 in overtime on Saturday.

TJ Starks led the Matadors (8-9, 4-6 Big West Conference) in scoring with 28 points. Amound Anderson and Alex Merkviladze each scored 16 points.

Casdon Jardine scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors (8-8, 6-8). Biwali Bayles and Noel Coleman each scored 15.

The Matadors returned the favor after Hawaii defeated Cal State Northridge 75-74 Friday.

