CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
Home » College Basketball » Broome lifts Morehead State…

Broome lifts Morehead State over Murray State 66-56

The Associated Press

February 4, 2021, 9:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 16 points with 10 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season, to lift Morehead State to a 66-56 win over Murray State on Thursday night, the Eagles’ 10th straight victory.

KJ Hunt, Jr. had 12 points for Morehead State (14-6, 11-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Skyelar Potter added 12 points and seven rebounds. Devon Cooper also scored 12 points.

After leading 33-32 at halftime, Murray State was held to a season-low 23 second-half points on 32% shooting.

Chico Carter Jr. had 13 points for the Racers (8-9, 5-7). Tevin Brown added 13 points and nine rebounds. Brown was held to three points after halftime on 1 of 8 shooting.

Morehead State defeated Murray State 61-56 on Jan. 2, and swept the Racers in a season for the first time since 2002-03.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

NIH launches data-sharing policy for grant-funded research

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up