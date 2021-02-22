BG looks for road win vs E. Michigan

Bowling Green (12-9, 8-7) vs. Eastern Michigan (4-9, 1-8) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bowling…

Bowling Green (12-9, 8-7) vs. Eastern Michigan (4-9, 1-8)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks for its third straight win over Eastern Michigan at Convocation Center. Eastern Michigan’s last win at home against the Falcons came on Jan. 29, 2014.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. . For Bowling Green, Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden and Trey Diggs have scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season, including 76 percent of all Falcons points over their last five.TERRIFIC TURNER: Turner has connected on 31.5 percent of the 89 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 16 over his last three games. He’s also converted 89.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Falcons are 0-5 when they score 67 points or fewer and 12-4 when they exceed 67 points. The Eagles are 0-8 when allowing 75 or more points and 4-1 when holding opponents below 75.

WINNING WHEN: Bowling Green is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Falcons are 7-9 when opponents score more than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has committed a turnover on just 14.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Falcons have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

