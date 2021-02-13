CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Benning scores 20 to lift Fairfield past St. Peter’s 55-50

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 7:58 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Taj Benning had 20 points as Fairfield edged past St. Peter’s 55-50 on Saturday.

Chris Maidoh had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Fairfield (5-13, 5-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) and Jake Wojcik added 10 points.

St. Peter’s recorded a season-low 17 first-half points.

Matthew Lee had 11 points for the Peacocks (9-7, 6-5) and Daryl Banks III scored 10.

