CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Battle leads Alabama St.…

Battle leads Alabama St. past Alabama A&M 72-58

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 9:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Battle had a career-high 23 points as Alabama State topped Alabama A&M 72-58 on Saturday.

Kenny Strawbridge had 18 points and seven rebounds for Alabama State (4-8, 4-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference). DJ Heath added 17 points. Jordan O’Neal had eight rebounds and three blocks.

Cameron Tucker had 14 points for the Bulldogs (6-3, 4-3). Dailin Smith added 11 points. Jevon Tatum had six rebounds.

Garrett Hicks, whose 15 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Bulldogs, was held to only seven points (2 of 11).

The Hornets evened the season series against the Bulldogs with the win. Alabama A&M defeated Alabama State 70-63 on Jan. 16.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘Smart IT investments’ carried pandemic relief, but $9B TMF plan falls apart in Congress

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

New financing could start to improve Army housing as soon as this summer

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up