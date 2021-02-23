CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Arizona St. demolishes Washington behind Martin 97-64

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 11:31 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Remy Martin scored 26 points and Kimani Lawrence scored 22 and Arizona State walloped Washington 97-64 on Tuesday night to end a two-game losing streak.

Lawrence finished 9-for-11 shooting, but it was Martin’s late first-half outburst that helped seal the Huskies’ fate.

Hameir Wright threw down a dunk for Washington and reduced the Huskies’ deficit to 30-25 with 6:13 before intermission.

That led to an Arizona State (8-11, 5-8 Pac-12) eruption in which the Sun Devils outscored Washington 19-4 for a 20-point halftime lead. Martin scored nine straight points to start the outburst and 13 of the 19.

Martin has scored 20 or more in six consecutive games.

The Sun Devils finished 35 for 69 (50.7%) and buried 10 3-pointers.

Marcus Tsohonis scored 16 points for Washington (5-18, 4-14) and Jamal Bey 12.

The Huskies will face Arizona State on Thursday. It was scheduled to be played in Seattle on Jan. 2 but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

