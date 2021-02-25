CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Akuchie, Bohannon lead Youngstown…

Akuchie, Bohannon lead Youngstown St. over UIC 74-58

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 10:45 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Michael Akuchie had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Youngstown State players in double figures as the Penguins beat Illinois-Chicago 74-58 in the Horizon League Tourney on Thursday night. Naz Bohannon added 15 points for the Penguins. Darius Quisenberry chipped in 12, Shemar Rathan-Mayes scored 10 and Garrett Covington had 10. Bohannon also had six assists.

The sixth-seeded Penguins advanced to face No. 3 seed Oakland in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Teyvion Kirk had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Flames (9-13). He also had seven turnovers but only four assists. RayQuawndis Mitchell added 12 points and seven rebounds. Maurice Commander had 11 points.

The Penguins improve to 2-1 against the Flames for the season. In the most recent matchup, Youngstown State defeated Illinois-Chicago 85-77 on Jan. 23.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

