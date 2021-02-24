Abilene Christian defeats Sam Houston St. 86-72

The Associated Press

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Joe Pleasant had a career-high 24 points as Abilene Christian won its eighth straight game, getting past Sam Houston 86-72 on Wednesday night.

Pleasant made 9 of 12 shots.

Coryon Mason had 14 points for Abilene Christian (19-3, 11-1 Southland Conference). Mahki Morris added 13 points. Airion Simmons had 12 points.

Zach Nutall had 33 points for the Bearkats (17-7, 11-2), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. Tristan Ikpe added 11 points. Demarkus Lampley had 10 points.

The Wildcats leveled the season series against the Bearkats. Sam Houston defeated Abilene Christian 64-57 on Jan. 20.

