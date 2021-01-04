CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC sets vaccination target dates | Worldwide vaccinations pick up | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Yesufu scores 16 to lift Drake over S. Illinois 86-55

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 10:30 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joseph Yesufu came off the bench to tally 16 points to lift Drake to an 86-55 win over Southern Illinois on Monday night, the Bulldogs’ 13th consecutive victory to open the season.

Another reserve, Garrett Sturtz, had 14 points and nine rebounds for Drake (13-0, 4-0 Missouri Valley Conference), off to its best start in school history. ShanQuan Hemphill added 12 points and seven rebounds. Darnell Brodie had seven rebounds.

Drake dominated the first half and led 41-21 at the break. The Salukis’ 21 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

Marcus Domask had 13 points for the Salukis (7-3, 1-3). Lance Jones and Ben Harvey had 10 points.

Drake defeated Southern Illinois 73-55 on Sunday.

