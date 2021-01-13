CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to open more vaccine appointments | Another Wizards game postponed | Latest test results
Home » College Basketball » Willis scores 28 to…

Willis scores 28 to carry UIW over McNeese St. 83-61

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaston Willis had 28 points as UIW rolled past McNeese State 83-61 on Wednesday night.

Willis hit 7 of 10 3-pointers, a career-high for makes as well as giving him 101 triples for his career.

Godsgift Ezedinma had 18 points for UIW (5-5, 2-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Drew Lutz added 13 points. Brandon Swaby had seven assists.

UIW posted season highs with 16 3-pointers and 24 assists.

Carlos Rosario had 19 points for the Cowboys (6-6, 0-4). Keyshawn Feazell added 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Here's who's leading federal agencies in the first days of the Biden Administration

Agencies must start measuring procurement lead time

UPDATED: Biden issues mask mandate for federal employees, reinstates diversity training

Pt. 1: IRS faced 'greatest challenges' in 2020 but this year brings even more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up