Williams leads UTEP past Louisiana Tech 82-74

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 11:22 PM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Bryson Williams had 28 points as UTEP defeated Louisiana Tech 82-74 on Friday night.

Souley Boum added 24 points for the Miners. Boum also had 11 rebounds.

Keonte Kennedy had 13 points and six assists for UTEP (7-6, 3-4 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added seven rebounds and six assists.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. scored a season-high 20 points and had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (11-5, 4-3). JaColby Pemberton added 15 points and seven rebounds. Amorie Archibald had 11 points and six rebounds.

