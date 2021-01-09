INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Williams, Henderson lead Southern past Grambling St. 61-55

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 10:27 PM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Terrell Williams scored 18 points, Harrison Henderson added 11 points and 13 rebounds to lead Southern to a 61-55 win over Grambling State on Saturday.

Brendon Brooks added eight points with six assists for Southern (1-4, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which ended its season-opening four-game losing streak after a 24-day break due to COVID cancellations and the holidays.

Trailing by six at halftime, Southern took a 39-37 lead seven minutes into the second half on a Jamarcus Jones drive and soon pushed it to 50-41 on a consecutive 3-pointers by Henderson and Williams.

Trevell Cunningham had 18 points for the Tigers (3-6, 1-1). Terreon Randolph added eight rebounds and Cameron Christon eight points.

