INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » College Basketball » Wells lifts Texas-Arlington past…

Wells lifts Texas-Arlington past Louisiana-Monroe 77-64

The Associated Press

January 8, 2021, 10:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Shahada Wells had a season-high 25 points as Texas-Arlington defeated Louisiana-Monroe 77-64 on Friday night.

Sam Griffin had 18 points and eight assists for Texas-Arlington (5-6, 1-2 Sun Belt Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Patrick Mwamba added 12 points and eight rebounds. Davis Steelman had six rebounds.

Josh Nicholas scored a career-high 23 points for the Warhawks (4-6, 2-1). Koreem Ozier added 16 points and eight assists.

Russell Harrison, who led the Warhawks in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, scored only 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up