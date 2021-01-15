CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Wells lifts Texas-Arlington past Louisiana-Lafayette 91-86

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 11:10 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shahada Wells had a season-high 31 points as Texas-Arlington narrowly beat Louisiana-Lafayette 91-86 on Friday night.

Wells shot 10 for 11 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds.

Jordan Phillips had 17 points for Texas-Arlington (7-6, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Sam Griffin added 14 points. Patrick Mwamba had 13 points and seven rebounds. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had two points and six blocks.

The Mavericks swatted a season-high 11 blocks.

Louisiana-Lafayette scored 50 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Cedric Russell had 17 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns (8-4, 2-3). Dou Gueye added 13 points. Mylik Wilson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

