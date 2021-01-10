INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Wade scores 22 to lead Longwood past Campbell 78-69

The Associated Press

January 10, 2021, 8:50 PM

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — DeShaun Wade scored a career-high 22 points and led a second-half rally as Longwood topped Campbell 78-69 on Sunday night.

Wade made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 on 3-pointers as the Lancers, trailing 36-28 at the break, outscored Campbell 50-33 in the second half.

Juan Munoz had 16 points and six assists for Longwood (3-11, 2-6 Big South Conference). Justin Hill added 14 points. Leslie Nkereuwem had 11 points.

Jordan Whitfield had 23 points for the Fighting Camels (6-7, 2-4). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 17 points. Milos Stajcic had 10 points.

The Lancers leveled the season series against the Fighting Camels with the win. Campbell defeated Longwood 64-58 last Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

