W. Michigan looks to extend streak vs Miami

Miami (4-4, 1-2) vs. Western Michigan (2-8, 1-4)

University Arena in Read Fieldhouse, Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Miami. In its last six wins against the RedHawks, Western Michigan has won by an average of 7 points. Miami’s last win in the series came on Feb. 9, 2016, a 45-44 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Miami has relied heavily on its seniors. Dalonte Brown, Mekhi Lairy, Isaiah Coleman-Lands and James Beck have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all RedHawks points over the team’s last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Broncos have scored 65.2 points per game across five conference games. That’s an improvement from the 60.8 per game they put up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lairy has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Miami field goals over the last three games. Lairy has accounted for 14 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 66: Western Michigan is 0-8 this year when it allows 66 points or more and 2-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 66.

COMING UP SHORT: Miami has dropped its last three road games, scoring 58.7 points and allowing 72.7 points during those contests. Western Michigan has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 65.3 points while giving up 77.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 29th-lowest rate in the nation. The Western Michigan defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 16.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 324th among Division I teams).

