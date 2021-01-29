CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » College Basketball » Vandy looks to end…

Vandy looks to end streak vs S. Carolina

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Carolina (4-5, 2-3) vs. Vanderbilt (4-8, 0-6)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina looks to extend Vanderbilt’s conference losing streak to eight games. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the South Carolina Gamecocks 83-74 on March 7, 2020. South Carolina won easily 83-59 at home against Georgia in its last outing.

LEADING THE WAY: Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr. has averaged 21.6 points and 5.3 assists while Dylan Disu has put up 12.6 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Gamecocks, AJ Lawson has averaged 16.8 points while Jermaine Couisnard has put up 12.8 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Gamecocks have scored 83.8 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 69 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Pippen has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Vanderbilt field goals over the last five games. Pippen has 35 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

COLD SPELLS: South Carolina has dropped its last three road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 81 points during those contests. Vanderbilt has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 74.7 points while giving up 89.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has an assist on 28 of 71 field goals (39.4 percent) over its past three outings while South Carolina has assists on 45 of 88 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina is ranked second among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37.3 percent. The Gamecocks have averaged 15 offensive boards per game and 17 per game against conference opponents.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers concerned CISA lacks 'centralized visibility' to hunt agency cyber threats

DoD's JAIC rolling out new contracts to speed up AI acquisition

New subcommittee ready to face the Defense Department's future issues

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up