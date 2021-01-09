Valpo seeks revenge on Missouri St.

Missouri State (7-1, 4-1) vs. Valparaiso (3-6, 0-1) Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State…

Missouri State (7-1, 4-1) vs. Valparaiso (3-6, 0-1)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State goes for the season sweep over Valparaiso after winning the previous matchup in Valparaiso. The teams last met on Jan. 9, when the Bears shot 54.7 percent from the field while holding Valparaiso’s shooters to just 41.1 percent en route to an 81-68 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Donovan Clay is averaging 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Crusaders. Ben Krikke has paired with Clay and is maintaining an average of 12.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Bears are led by Isiaih Mosley, who is averaging 23 points and 5.8 rebounds.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mosley has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Missouri State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 42 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Valparaiso is 0-6 this year when it scores 79 points or fewer and 3-0 when it scores at least 80.

SIMILAR DISTRIBUTIONS: Coincidentally, both of these teams have recorded assists on exactly 50 percent of all field goals over their last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second in the MVC with an average of 72 possessions per game.

