USC Upstate seeks revenge on Hampton

Hampton (6-8, 5-4) vs. South Carolina Upstate (3-10, 3-4)

G.B. Hodge Center, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate seeks revenge on Hampton after dropping the first matchup in Spartanburg. The teams last met on Jan. 14, when the Pirates shot 46.6 percent from the field while holding South Carolina Upstate’s shooters to just 34.9 percent en route to a one-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: South Carolina Upstate’s Tommy Bruner has averaged 14.3 points and 4.7 assists while Everette Hammond has put up 12 points. For the Pirates, Davion Warren has averaged 21.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Russell Dean has put up 10.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Spartans have allowed only 73.3 points per game to Big South opponents so far, an improvement from the 80.6 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Warren has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. Warren has accounted for 33 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Pirates are 0-5 when they score 66 points or fewer and 6-3 when they exceed 66 points. The Spartans are 0-7 when allowing 72 or more points and 3-3 when holding opponents below 72.

WINNING WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.9 percent or less. The Pirates are 1-8 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 13.1 times per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

