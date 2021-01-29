CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Umude scores 32 to lift South Dakota over Omaha 91-59

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 11:03 PM

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Stanley Umude had 32 points as South Dakota extended its winning streak to eight games, rolling past Nebraska Omaha 91-59 on Friday night.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 16 points for South Dakota (9-6, 8-2 Summit League). Tasos Kamateros added 13 points and nine rebounds. A.J. Plitzuweit had six rebounds.

South Dakota dominated the first half and led 54-20 at the break. The Mavericks’ 20 first-half points marked a season low for the team.

La’Mel Robinson had 11 points for the Mavericks (2-13, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Ayo Akinwole added 10 points and six rebounds.

