UC Riverside seeks revenge on Hawaii

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 6:30 AM

Hawaii (3-0, 1-0) vs. UC Riverside (3-2, 0-1)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside seeks revenge on Hawaii after dropping the first matchup in Riverside. The teams last played each other on Jan. 8, when the Rainbow Warriors outshot UC Riverside from the field 49.2 percent to 47.1 percent and had eight fewer turnovers en route to an 88-83 victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: UC Riverside’s Zyon Pullin has averaged 11.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and four assists while Arinze Chidom has put up 13.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Rainbow Warriors, James Jean-Marie has averaged 19 points and seven rebounds while Junior Madut has put up 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAMES: Jean-Marie has connected on 80 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 5 over the last three games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Hawaii offense has averaged 75.8 possessions per game, the 26th-most in Division I. UC Riverside has operated at a slower pace and is averaging only 67.9 possessions per game (ranked 273rd, nationally).

