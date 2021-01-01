CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » College Basketball » Top-ranked Stanford overwhelms No.…

Top-ranked Stanford overwhelms No. 6 Arizona 81-54

The Associated Press

January 1, 2021, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Haley Jones had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lexie Hull added 13 points and top-ranked Stanford overwhelmed No. 6 Arizona early in an 81-54 rout Friday night.

The Cardinal (8-0, 5-0 Pac-12) took care of No. 10 UCLA on Monday and kept rolling in their second top-10 showdown in four days.

Stanford raced past the Wildcats with a 15-2 run in the first quarter and had a 24-point lead by halftime. The Cardinal kept up the pressure and finished with a 51-32 rebounding advantage to avenge a loss to the Wildcats a year ago.

Sam Thomas scored 14 points and Aari McDonald added 12 on 3-for-18 shooting for Arizona (7-1, 5-1), which remained winless (0-5) against top-ranked teams.

NO. 2 LOUISVILLE 74, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dana Evans scored 17 of her 20 points in the second half, and Louisville rallied to beat Northern Kentucky.

Olivia Cochran scored 13 points and Elizabeth Dixon had 12 in Louisville’s first game since Dec. 9. Kianna Smith finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks and two steals for Louisville (6-0).

Lindsey Duvall, who transferred to NKU from Louisville, led the Norse (4-5) with 20 points.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

In a first, Congress overrides Trump veto of NDAA

More Pentagon, White House staff picks announced for Biden administration

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up