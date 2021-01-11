Toledo looks to extend streak vs E. Michigan

Eastern Michigan (3-3, 1-2) vs. Toledo (10-3, 5-0) Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks…

Eastern Michigan (3-3, 1-2) vs. Toledo (10-3, 5-0)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo looks for its eighth straight conference win against Eastern Michigan. Toledo’s last MAC loss came against the Northern Illinois Huskies 71-50 on March 3, 2020. Eastern Michigan beat Akron by 12 on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Eastern Michigan has relied heavily on its seniors. Ty Groce, Yeikson Montero, Bryce McBride, Drew Lowder and Miles Gibson have combined to account for 76 percent of all Eagles points this season, though their output has dropped to 61 percent over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Rockets have scored 83.6 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 73 per game they recorded against non-conference foes.GIFTED GROCE: Groce has connected on 30 percent of the 10 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Toledo has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.6 points while giving up 61.6.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rockets have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Toledo has an assist on 49 of 89 field goals (55.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Eastern Michigan has assists on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Eastern Michigan has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams. Over their last three games, the Eagles have forced opponents into turnovers on 28.8 percent of all possessions.

