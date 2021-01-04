Thompson lifts Campbell past Gardner-Webb 70-61

The Associated Press

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Messiah Thompson scored a career-high 15 points as Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 70-61 on Monday.

Ricky Clemons had 11 points for Campbell (5-5, 1-2 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Austin McCullough added 10 points. Jordan Whitfield had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jacob Falko had 18 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6, 1-2). Anthony Selden added 16 points. D’Maurian Williams had 12 points.

