INAUGURATION NEWS: FBI warned of 'war' at US Capitol, report says | Lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after attack | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | The Latest
Home » College Basketball » Thompson lifts Campbell past…

Thompson lifts Campbell past Gardner-Webb 70-61

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 8:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Messiah Thompson scored a career-high 15 points as Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 70-61 on Monday.

Ricky Clemons had 11 points for Campbell (5-5, 1-2 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Austin McCullough added 10 points. Jordan Whitfield had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jacob Falko had 18 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6, 1-2). Anthony Selden added 16 points. D’Maurian Williams had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senators concerned by military leadership of DoD, but will their votes reflect it?

These 7 agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

Federal retirement mostly steady in December after autumn spike, decline

Union representatives lose official time source with EEOC decision

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up