The Latest: Duke’s Coach K back on sideline for Wake Forest

The Associated Press

January 9, 2021, 10:31 AM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Duke says Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will return to the sideline Saturday for the 21st-ranked Blue Devils’ game against Wake Forest.

Krzyzewski missed Wednesday’s win against Boston College while completing a COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

The 73-year-old coach said earlier this week e and his wife were placed into quarantine after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. He said they had both tested negative to that point.

Associate head coach Jon Scheyer led the Blue Devils on the sideline during the BC win.

