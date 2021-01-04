INAUGURATION NEWS: Region's leaders: Don't come to DC | Law enforcement gets ready | FBI warning of protests | Airbnb banning hate groups
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The Associated Press

January 4, 2021, 1:00 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Stanford (27) 9-0 745 1
2. Louisville 7-0 695 2
3. NC State (2) 10-0 680 3
3. UConn (1) 6-0 680 4
5. South Carolina 6-1 647 5
6. Baylor 8-1 590 7
7. Arizona 8-1 535 6
8. Texas A&M 10-0 534 9
9. UCLA 6-2 505 11
10. Kentucky 9-1 497 13
11. Oregon 8-1 453 8
12. Maryland 6-1 392 14
13. Arkansas 10-2 372 10
14. Mississippi St. 6-2 365 12
15. Michigan 7-0 349 16
16. Ohio St. 4-0 256 17
17. Texas 8-1 251 19
18. South Florida 7-1 204 21
19. Indiana 5-2 193 20
20. DePaul 5-3 173 18
21. Gonzaga 8-2 113 23
22. Northwestern 4-2 108 15
23. Michigan St. 8-0 106 25
24. Syracuse 5-1 98 22
25. Missouri St. 4-2 66 24

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 32, South Dakota St. 27, Georgia 25, Iowa 18, Tennessee 10, Rice 9, Alabama 8, Arizona St. 7, Washington St 3, Oregon St. 2, Iowa St. 2.

