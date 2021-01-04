The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Stanford (27)
|9-0
|745
|1
|2. Louisville
|7-0
|695
|2
|3. NC State (2)
|10-0
|680
|3
|3. UConn (1)
|6-0
|680
|4
|5. South Carolina
|6-1
|647
|5
|6. Baylor
|8-1
|590
|7
|7. Arizona
|8-1
|535
|6
|8. Texas A&M
|10-0
|534
|9
|9. UCLA
|6-2
|505
|11
|10. Kentucky
|9-1
|497
|13
|11. Oregon
|8-1
|453
|8
|12. Maryland
|6-1
|392
|14
|13. Arkansas
|10-2
|372
|10
|14. Mississippi St.
|6-2
|365
|12
|15. Michigan
|7-0
|349
|16
|16. Ohio St.
|4-0
|256
|17
|17. Texas
|8-1
|251
|19
|18. South Florida
|7-1
|204
|21
|19. Indiana
|5-2
|193
|20
|20. DePaul
|5-3
|173
|18
|21. Gonzaga
|8-2
|113
|23
|22. Northwestern
|4-2
|108
|15
|23. Michigan St.
|8-0
|106
|25
|24. Syracuse
|5-1
|98
|22
|25. Missouri St.
|4-2
|66
|24
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 32, South Dakota St. 27, Georgia 25, Iowa 18, Tennessee 10, Rice 9, Alabama 8, Arizona St. 7, Washington St 3, Oregon St. 2, Iowa St. 2.
