Tenn. Tech looks to end streak vs Tennessee St.

Tennessee State (2-7, 1-5) vs. Tennessee Tech (1-13, 1-6)

Hooper Eblen Arena, Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State looks to extend Tennessee Tech’s conference losing streak to five games. Tennessee Tech’s last OVC win came against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks 72-63 on Dec. 30, 2020. Tennessee State fell 65-64 at Jacksonville State in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Tennessee State’s Shakem Johnson, Ravel Moody and Josh Linder have collectively scored 32 percent of the team’s points this season, including 45 percent of all Tigers scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Golden Eagles have scored 67.3 points per game and allowed 76 points per game across seven conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 64.5 points scored and 81.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.MIGHTY MARK: Mark Freeman has connected on 23.1 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Tennessee State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 2-1 when scoring at least 66.

COLD SPELL: Tennessee State has lost its last four road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 74 per game.

LAST FIVE: Tennessee State has scored 67.8 points and allowed 68.8 points over its last five games. Tennessee Tech has averaged 70.8 points and given up 77 over its last five.

