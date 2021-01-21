CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Taylor, Austin Peay hold off surging Tennessee Tech 72-69

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 11:36 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Terry Taylor scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Austin Peay fended off Tennessee Tech 72-69 on Thursday night.

Mike Peake had 14 points and seven rebounds for Austin Peay (8-4, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordyn Adams added 12 points. Carlos Paez had 10 points and six assists.

Adams banked in a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock with 2:41 remaining to give the Governors a five-point lead, 72-67, and Tennessee Tech hit just two of four free throws the rest of the way. Tennessee Tech’s Jr. Clay’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was short.

Clay scored a career-high 29 points for the Golden Eagles (2-14, 2-7). Damaria Franklin added 22 points and six rebounds.

Austin Peay hit 11 of its first 14 shots and built a 22-point lead before Tennessee Tech erased it in the second half.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

